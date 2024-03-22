When you think 'New York's Best Hot Dogs' it's time to look Upstate, not to New York City.

New York City and great hot dogs go hand in hand. You would assume it would be a spot in Gotham to take home the title of 'New York's Best Hot Dog.' Heck, the city is even home to the most iconic hot dog of them all - Nathan's on Coney Island. It turns out for some food experts, that 'best of hot dog' title has moved to Upstate New York!

Foodie Experts Name Best Hot Dogs In Every State

Like any food, the best hot dog is always in the eye of the beholder. Or I guess I should say the person eating it! With so many combinations and topping options, hot dog greatness can be achieved on so many levels. That's why I can imagine the food experts at mashed had a difficult time picking the best hot dog in every state! But they did the enjoyable leg work, and their pick for New York only 90 minutes away from Albany!

Utica Area Hot Dog Stand Named Best In New York State

Don't head to New York City, head to Yorkville just outside of Utica for the best hot dogs in the Empire State! Why does Voss Bar B Q have the best dogs in New York? The beauty is their simplicity. mashed says Voss is "...a dairy bar that dishes out awesome dogs every day to a huge group of eager patrons. There are no specialty dogs here. Just your standard frank-in-bun options with some good ol' fixings to slather on top."

Yelp reviewers agree! With one saying "Voss is a Utica classic. This place is only open during the summer and there Is usually a line when you get there but it's worth the wait." It may be time to move Voss up on your legendary NY hot dog rankings!

