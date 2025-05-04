5 Cities In New York Crawling With Bed Bugs Among Most Infested In US

The pest control experts at Pest Gnome have ranked the most bed bug-infested cities in the nation, with several in New York making the list.

Most of our cities in the great state of New York receive high accolades for many things. Whether it's tourist attractions, local food scenes, or entertainment, our cities are not only great places to visit but also great places to live.

But every list of pros has its cons, and one of the things that can rear its ugly head is pests. Whether it's mice, rats, or cockroaches, they are an unavoidable element of city life. That also includes bed bugs!

Pest Gnome Ranks The Nation's Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities

Who knew there were studies like this? But, alas, it makes sense that a pest control company has determined the nation's most bed bug-infested cities. As expected, several in New York received this dubious honor.

Pest Gnome compiled data from the nation's 500 biggest cities, measuring bed bug infestation risk, availability of pest control, and urban density. They then created a score based on these factors to rank them for the highest risk of bed bugs.

Seven New York cities are included on this list! New Rochelle and Rochester are at #120 and #143, respectively, and the following cities all landed in Pest Gnome's top 100, with one landing at #1 overall as the most bed bug-infested city in the United States!

As Pest Gnome puts it, these are the cities where "...bed bugs (are) most likely to hitch a ride on your luggage or pre-loved furniture."