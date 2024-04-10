Make A Splash! Vote For Upstate NY Waterpark For Top 10 Best in Country

Living in Upstate New York, you never know what weather we are going to get. It's key to have fun things to do indoors. Whether it's the middle of winter, raining, or way too hot to play outside, there is one indoor waterpark that is always open and is being nominated as one of the best in the country.

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark Facebook page Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark Facebook page loading...

The USA Today's 10 Best Indoor Waterparks need your vote. The reader's choice poll lists the twenty best indoor waterparks that are vying to be in the top 10 in the country. One of those is right here in the Capital Region's backyard.

These twenty water parks have been nominated by a panel of experts as the best in the United States. You determine the winner by voting for your favorite.

Which Upstate NY Indoor Waterpark Is Nominated As The Best In The USA?

Inside Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark, White Water Bay has been nominated as one of the best. We love it there, especially during a cold winter in the Capital Region. It is located just up the road from The Great Escape in Queensbury.

White Water Bay has a lazy river, waterslides, surfing, family rafting, and warm water spas.

How Do We Vote For Our Favorite?

You can vote for your top pick once each day until Monday, April 22nd at noon. The USA Today's 10 Best Indoor Waterparks will be announced on Wednesday, May 1st.