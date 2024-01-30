Magnificent Mansion in Saratoga County Back On Market For $7.6 Mil
Jaw-Dropping Saratoga Lake Mansion With Waterfall & Wine Cellar
This stunning mansion is back on the market for $7.599 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall! Here's to winning the lottery.
