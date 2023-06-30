Family Fun Nights in Sea Isle City, NJ this summer season

Returning for the 2023 Summer Season are Family Fun Nights in Sea Isle City, New Jersey where families can enjoy Character-themed activities and DJ Dance parties during the months of July and August.

Excursion Park located at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue will be the host of Family Fun Nights from July 3 to August 28. Each Monday Night, the festivities will start at 7 pm with interactive live performances starting around 730 pm along with additional activities for families and kids across from the main stage. Here is the list of each week's theme nights and special activities associated with your family's favorite characters:

*Monday, July 3rd: Americana Family Fun Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

-The first 100 kids will receive American Flags as Mickey and Minnie Mouse celebrate the Fourth of July with fan-favorite sing-along sons and patriotic songs as well. Plus there will be some special characters from upcoming family fun nights in attendance and a preview of upcoming Monday festivities.

*Monday, July 10th: Princess Showcase

-Kids will be entertained by Sofia the First, the Fairy Godmother, and other Princesses who will lead an enchanted sing-along. Families will be treated to classic songs while learning about how to become Official Royalty and receive gifts.

*Monday, July 17th: Jedi Master Class

-Kids will get to meet Star Wars Characters who represent the Light and Dark Sides of the Force, who will try to persuade them to choose a side. Guests will determine their own destiny and then receive an official card declaring their allegiance to the Rebel Alliance or the Resistance.

*Monday, July 24th: Christmas in July

-Families will be entertained by North Pole Elves visiting Sea Isle City to spread the holiday spirit for Christmas in July. Enjoy the Christmas Magic that brings audiences Frosty the Snowman and the Elves will put on a show.

*Monday, July 31st: Minion Mayhem

-Kids will have to opportunity to meet King Bob and The Minions as they will learn how to dance like a minion, receive education on the Minion Language, then each child will receive an official Minion Card once they finish their Minion tutorial. Plus there will be a Flash Mob Dance and music to entertain all in attendance.

*Monday, August 7th: Superheroes Unite

-Families will have the chance to meet some of their favorite superheroes, get to undergo superhero training then take the Oath to earn your Superhero Card. Kids will get to play interactive games and be ready for special surprises this Monday Night.

*Monday, August 14th: Villians and Descendants

-The Villians are looking to take over the shore, but The Descendants will be there too as families will be entertained by another chapter in this ongoing saga. kids will get to meet characters such as Mal, Evie, Maleficent, and the Evil Queen at Excursion Park.

*Monday, August 21st: Mickey’s Magical Sing-Along

-Mickey Mouse returns to Sea Isle City with some of his friends to teach kids how to become official Mouseketeers. Families will be able to relive the nostalgia of Disney Classics as Mickey and His Mouseketeers host a night of classic songs.

*Monday, August 28th: Frozen Fever

-Kids will get to meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf before they perform "Let It Go" a Frozen-inspired skit featuring live singing of the favorite songs from the Frozen saga. Plus there will be trivia and more entertainment for families to enjoy on the final Monday Night of the 2023 Summer season.

For more information about the Family Fun Nights, you can contact Sea Isle City Tourism through their website.