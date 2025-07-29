More Charges Against Luciano Frattolin

The father accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter, Melina Frattolin, back on July 19th, faces more charges, according to a report from News Channel 13's Mark Mulholland.

Mulholland, who has been covering this heartbreaking story since it broke a few weeks back, has sources who tell him that before he came to the United States for a vacation, he left an animal alone in his Montreal apartment.

Read More: What To Expect At The Bass Pro Shops Opening In Clifton Park

Left Dog Alone without Food or Water

The report states that before coming to the United States with his daughter, Melina, Luciano Frattolin left his dog in his Montreal apartment on July 11 without proper food or water.

According to the report, Frattolin remains in custody as his case goes before a grand jury.

Photo: NYSP Photo: NYSP loading...

Police say Luciano Frattolin was on vacation with his daughter, visiting New York and Connecticut, and was last spotted in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, July 19th, at around 5:30 PM at a McDonald's.

A short time after that, police say that Melina had contact with her mom, telling her that she was doing fine and that they were heading back to Montreal on Sunday.

Photo: NYSP Photo: NYSP loading...

Police say Frattolin was estranged from his wife, who had full custody of Melina and resides in Montreal. Police also say that Luciano had no criminal history and no instances of domestic violence.

Sources said he was facing mounting debt and had filed a lawsuit against his business partners in a rental apartment.

We may never know what goes through the mind of a monster, but in the meantime, police are trying to piece together all the pertinent information so that Fratollin gets the justice he deserves.

'Sociopath' Claims Innocence

Sociopathy, often characterized by a lack of empathy and manipulative behavior, may cause individuals to disregard the feelings of others and exhibit a pattern of deceitfulness and aggression.

Soon after the story broke, Brian and Chrissy from the GNA Morning Show spoke with News Channel 13's Mark Mulholland, a longtime trusted reporter who has covered the story since the Amber Alert was issued on late Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

While on the air with Brian and Chrissy from GNA, Mulholland shared some notes about Luciano's personality traits, as observed by the State Police.

When asked about the monster's motive, Mulholland said that the police were still trying to determine it.

"He (Luciano) didn't offer much", Mulholland told WGNA. "Even after several hours of interviews, he maintained the same story that two guys came along in a white van at the Exit 22 rest area while he relieved himself."

Mulholland told GNA that his story hasn't changed, and that the father still contends that Melina was kidnapped.

"He didn't crack, he has maintained his innocence, and he has not confessed," Mulholland explained.

"(Police) describe him as a sociopath."

Click on the player below to hear the entire interview. We'll have more on this story as it develops.