Local Hot Dog Spot Earns ‘Historical’ Praise From New York State

Little Dog, Big Bite!

Upstate New York loves its mini hotdogs, but all little links are not created equal. Recently, a local business that specializes in these tasty teeny-weenies was immortalized forever by New York State.

"Congratulations to Gus’s Hot Dogs on being added to the Historic Business Preservation Registry! I was excited to nominate this wonderful business and am so happy they could be recognized by Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Thank you for your decades of service to the 108th District community!" NY Assemblyman John McDonald

Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet - No frills, just good eats! Photo: Facebook Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet - No frills, just good eats! Photo: Facebook loading...

Shout-out to Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet - a local business that prides itself on its tempting little dogs, with a big old bite.

Routinely ranked at, or near, the top of any of the mini-hot dog lists in the Capital Region, this 60-year-old mom-and-pop was recently added to New York State's Historic Business Preservation Registry.

Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet, Upstate NY News, Mini Hot Dogs in Upstate NY, 518-news, 518news Gus's Hot Dogs receives statewide recognition. Photo: Facebook loading...

What is the HPBR?

The HPBR was established in 2020 as a way to highlight and showcase local businesses that have been around for at least 50 years and continue to give back to the Capital Region.

Gus's Hot Dogs certainly fits the bill; they've been slinging their award-winning dogs and burgers at their unmistakable Watervliet counter since 1954.

The HPBR was established during the pandemic while many businesses across New York were facing a mountain of new challenges. The registry allows state officials to recognize and honor historic businesses, and Gus's in Watervliet was the latest added to the list.

NY Assemblyman John McDonald was on hand as Gus's Hot Dogs was added to the Historic Business Preservation Registry Photo: Facebook NY Assemblyman John McDonald was on hand as Gus's Hot Dogs was added to the Historic Business Preservation Registry Photo: Facebook loading...

How Does a Business Get Nominated?

According to the HBPR website, nominations must be sponsored by an elected state official and each elected official may nominate up to ten businesses.

Anyone interested in having a business added to the registry should reach out to their state representative.

The 9 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Capital Region, Ranked! Ever since Chic-Fil-A added two more restaurants in the Capital Region, there's been a lot of "clucking" in our area about who has the "best-tasting" chicken sandwich.

We decided to post the question on our various social media platforms, and the results were pretty interesting.

For the purpose of our survey, we didn't care if it was made at a local mom-and-pop style pub, tavern, or restaurant or if it was made by a multi-billion dollar national chain.

If Capital Region residents knew of a place that builds a delicious, golden-fried chicken sandwich, we wanted to hear about it.

Here are the Top 9 Chicken Sandwiches of the Capital Region, Ranked! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

The Capital Region's 10 Best Hot Dogs [RANKED] It is a food that seems so simple to make, but yet, the best of the best just cannot be recreated. When it comes hot dogs, buns, and the best combinations of toppings, these are the tops in greater Albany. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff