Local Hot Dog Spot Earns ‘Historical’ Praise From New York State
Little Dog, Big Bite!
Upstate New York loves its mini hotdogs, but all little links are not created equal. Recently, a local business that specializes in these tasty teeny-weenies was immortalized forever by New York State.
"Congratulations to Gus’s Hot Dogs on being added to the Historic Business Preservation Registry! I was excited to nominate this wonderful business and am so happy they could be recognized by Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Thank you for your decades of service to the 108th District community!" NY Assemblyman John McDonald
Shout-out to Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet - a local business that prides itself on its tempting little dogs, with a big old bite.
Routinely ranked at, or near, the top of any of the mini-hot dog lists in the Capital Region, this 60-year-old mom-and-pop was recently added to New York State's Historic Business Preservation Registry.
What is the HPBR?
The HPBR was established in 2020 as a way to highlight and showcase local businesses that have been around for at least 50 years and continue to give back to the Capital Region.
Gus's Hot Dogs certainly fits the bill; they've been slinging their award-winning dogs and burgers at their unmistakable Watervliet counter since 1954.
The HPBR was established during the pandemic while many businesses across New York were facing a mountain of new challenges. The registry allows state officials to recognize and honor historic businesses, and Gus's in Watervliet was the latest added to the list.
How Does a Business Get Nominated?
According to the HBPR website, nominations must be sponsored by an elected state official and each elected official may nominate up to ten businesses.
Anyone interested in having a business added to the registry should reach out to their state representative.
