Load in the Road! Mod Home Falls Off Truck Onto Highway In Albany

Wide Load in the Road

New York State Police were fast to react, and thankfully there were no reported injuries, but one would imagine there's going to be a slight delay in delivery after a modular home tipped over, spilling onto the highway in Albany on Monday.

Incidents involving tractor-trailers in the Capital Region usually involve large trucks and a (relatively) small underpass, but this eye-opening incident was different.

According to State Police, a tractor-trailer was transporting a modular home which became dislodged and tipped over, causing the actual home to spill out onto the road.

The incident caused some traffic delays when State Police closed a portion of I-90 West just before the entrance onto the Northway.

"Earlier today, a modular home being transported tipped over on I-90 Westbound in the Albany region. NYS Troopers responded quickly to ensure the safety of passing motorists and controlled traffic for the removal by a heavy-duty tow truck. Great work by all!" -NYSP Facebook

The number on the side of the tractor belongs to Dawson's Body Shop in Watervliet, a company that does auto repair and painting, as well as towing. Police didn't say how much damage the modular home took during the spill, or how the home became dislodged, but it's safe to assume delivery might be delayed a bit.

These kinds of homes consist of repeated sections called modules which are constructed away from the building site and then delivered to the intended site.

