Latest Upstate New York Snowfall Estimates For Saturday’s Storm
Saturday's storm is shaping up to be the first sizeable snowfall this winter in the Capital Region and parts of Upstate New York.
I know it kind of feels like we are all making a big deal about this weekend storm coming our way, but I think we are just a product of our environment. Our lack of snow recently in Upstate New York has us eagerly anticipating a snow event! To be honest, I'm kind of excited to do some sledding this weekend with my kids who got new snow-tubes for Christmas!
Latest WNYT Channel 13 Weekend Forecast
Let's start with the latest First Warning Forecast from News Channel 13. This winter storm will track up the Atlantic Coast Saturday, with snow falling in Upstate New York late Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The exact track of the storm will determine how significant the snowfall will be, but those numbers are starting to come a little more into focus.
Early Weekend Snowfall Predictions
So will you finally be firing up that snowblower this weekend? Or throwing out your back shoveling?
Here are the early snowfall predictions from News Channel 13 for the Capital Region and surrounding areas in Upstate New York, which have gone up a tick for northern areas in the last couple of days.
Oneonta and Cobleskill
Syracuse and Utica
Greater Albany Area
Catskill Region
Kingston
Lake George & Queensbury
Berkshires
