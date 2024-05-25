Is It Illegal In NY To Hang Fuzzy Dice & Other Things From Your Rearview Mirror?

You may be tempted to hang that cute lanyard, fuzzy dice, or air fresheners from your rearview mirror. But you may want to think twice.

In New York State, hanging objects from your rearview mirror can be illegal. According to New York Vehicle and Traffic Law, it’s illegal to drive with anything that obstructs your view of the road. This includes everyday items like air fresheners, decorations, GPS devices, and fuzzy dice.

The primary reason for this rule is safety. Objects hanging from the mirror can create blind spots and distractions, increasing the risk of accidents. For instance, a dangling air freshener might not seem like a big deal, but it can obscure part of the windshield or catch your eye at the wrong moment. Police officers know these risks and can pull you over if they believe something is blocking your view. If they decide your hanging item is a problem, you could get a ticket.

If the item is small and doesn't significantly block your view, an officer might overlook it. But this is subjective and depends on the officer's discretion. What seems minor to one officer could be seen as a violation by another.

To avoid potential fines and ensure you have a clear view of the road, it's best to remove anything hanging from your rearview mirror. While some might consider this law overly strict, it aims to minimize distractions and enhance road safety. Keeping your windshield and rearview mirror area clear is a simple step to help you avoid legal issues and drive more safely.