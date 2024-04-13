Foodie Experts Name Upstate NY Pub Best Spot For Burger & Fries

Looking for the best burger and fried in the Empire State? We've found it!

What is your favorite spot for a burger & fried? Here in the Capital Region the most beloved burger spots include Illusice in Rennsselaer, Man of Kent in Hoosick Falls, and Maxon's in Glenville.

Many locals would argue these joints should be at the top of the heap statewide for a burger and french fries, and deservedly so. But it's another Upstate spot about 2 hours from Albany that just took home the honor of New York's Best Burger and Fries!

Ale N Angus Facebook Page Ale 'n' Angus Pub Facebook Page loading...

Foodie Experts Name Ale 'n' Angus Pub Best In NY For A Burger & Fries

Maybe like me, you are drooling over the burger and fries in the photo above! Apparently the real-world taste lives up to the photo! The food experts at LoveFood have named their spots for The Best Burger And Fries In Every State and Ale 'n' Angus Burger in Syracuse takes the top spot in the Empire State!

Ale 'n' Angus Facebook Page/Google Maps Streetview Ale 'n' Angus Facebook Page/Google Maps Streetview loading...

Why is Ale 'n' Angus a bun above everyone else? LoveFood says its beloved custom burgers like the "...Number 7 – an 8oz Angus beef patty topped with pecan-smoked bacon, the house burger sauce, American cheese, and pepper Jack cheese" and "... The Power Play, topped with thinly shaved prime rib, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato..." along with their amazing fries are the reasons why!

If you don't trust the food experts, just check out some of the Yelp reviews for this college-town burger joint. They are simply stellar all around! And Allen E. sums it up best:

Now I know why they are voted #1 for burgers in Syracuse!!!!!!!! ...this place was SPOT on!! Very juicy, perfectly seasoned. Can't wait to go back and try their other specials.

