Escape To These Top 3 Cozy & Cool Winter Destinations in Upstate NY

This time of year is beautiful in Upstate New York. Sometimes we need to get away and enjoy the winter. Here are the top three destinations in Upstate New York to visit this winter according to iloveny.com.

1. Lake Placid

Ask anyone in Upstate New York where to go in the winter and most likely they will tell you to explore the Adirondacks. Lake Placid is beautiful in the wintertime and there is so much to do. Take a thrilling ride down the longest toboggan chute and enjoy the other fun activities of past Olympic games. When Mirror Lake freezes, you can take part in The Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours.

You can book a room at the cozy Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort downtown with a stunning view of Mirror Lake. This resort has many amenities for couples who want to get away.

2. Rocking Horse Ranch-Highland in Hudson Valley

This is the ultimate family getaway in the winter. There are a ton of things to do with the kids. As the name implies, there is plenty of fun with horses. There are rides for all levels. You can walk, trot, or canter with the beautiful horses.

There is a Winter Fun Park that has everything needed to ski, ice skate, and go snow tubing. The new Eldorado Hot Springs is where you can relax or have fun at the indoor water park. This is a favorite family destination, especially in the winter months.

3. Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs is definitely a summer destination but there is plenty to do in the winter too. Enjoy the beauty and the history of the city. Talk a walk through the beautiful Saratoga Spa State Park and enjoy the mineral springs that flow year round turning the snow shades of orange and red.

You can also immerse yourself in the springs at Roosevelt Baths & Spa. Take a soak in the mineral waters. This ritual dates back to the early 1900s.