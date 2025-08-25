Beloved Albany Restaurant To Close After 42 Years In Business

Say it ain't so!

A tough year for business closings continues here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York, and now an Albany dining establishment that has been a local favorite for over 4 decades is closing its doors for good.

El Loco Mexican Cafe To Close In September

According to a Times Union story, the owner of El Loco Mexican Cafe on Madison Avenue in Albany has revealed it will close for good on Saturday, September 6th, after 42 years in business. The reason for the closure? Owner Patrick Noonan, who has run El Loco the last 13 years, tells the Times Union that foot traffic has slowed at the location and “The numbers just aren’t making sense. It hasn’t been a winning entity, business-wise, for the past year."

El Loco is one of the many retail or service outlets that have closed this year. While the majority have been national retail chains, we have had to say goodbye to some beloved local restaurants. Spots like D'Andrea's Pizza in Saratoga Springs, Scubber's on Wolf Road, and MezzaNotte in Albany have all closed recently for various reasons.

