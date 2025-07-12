We're now well into the summer season here in New Jersey and so far, so good. For the most part, at least.

Yes, we've seen a lot more rain when compared to last year, but that's really not such a bad thing. Last year, after all, was drought stricken.

Now yes, those usual pests are still out there such as mosquitoes. A pain? Yes. After all, nobody likes to deal with bites from mosquitoes.

But there is another pest that, although is still here, we've seemed to let fall off our radars. And it's one that we were making a mighty big deal about not that long ago.

What happened to the Lanternfly?

Not long ago, the Spotted Lanternfly made it's way into New Jersey setting off a panic throughout the state. Those brightly red colored insects do not belong here in the first place.

They're an invasive species that have caused harm no native crops and plants across the country. So when the Spotted Lanternfly finally made its way to New Jersey, that was no doubt the huge fear for us.

Fast forward to 2025, and those little pests are once again making themselves known. My own garden, for example, has seen a bunch of them over the past several weeks in their early stages of life.

But yet, it doesn't seem like we really seem to care anymore about them. Should we be more concerned with their presence in the state?

More minimal?

I think the reason we've forgotten about the Spotted Lanternfly in New Jersey is because the damage from them wasn't as severe as we had feared. Yes, they did (and will) cause harm, but it doesn't seem like they ring the alarm bells the way they used to.

Good news? Sure it is. But we should still do our part to watch out for them and do what we can to minimize their chances of survival. The Spotted Lanternfly, after all, is still an invasive species and does not belong in New Jersey.

