Without Warning Capital Region Chain Restaurant Permanently Closes!

One of my favorite chain restaurants in the Capital Region has permanently closed without warning. There was no indication that this location would close. I found out from a Facebook post from someone looking for lobster ravioli.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Which Chain Italian Restaurant Permanently Closed?

There are a plethora of chain restaurants throughout the Capital Region. But there was only one of this particular restaurant in our area. Carrabba's Italian Grill on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham closed suddenly.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There was no warning or announcement on social media, I accidentally came across a Facebook post. This post indicated that Carrabba's Italian Grill in Latham was permanently closed because the customer was looking for lobster ravioli. Doing some further investigating, I saw this:

Google search Google search loading...

Carrabba's Italian Grill was one of my favorite chain restaurants. There are now only three locations in New York State. The closest one to the Capital Region is in Fayetteville which is near Syracuse. There is another Carrabba's Italian Grill in Rochester and one more restaurant in Amherst (near Buffalo).