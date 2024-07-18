The Capital Region’s 10 Best Pizza Joints 2024 [RANKED]
It is a food everyone is super passionate about, and these are the Capital Region's BEST pizzerias VOTED by you!
You could have this discussion with 10 different people and you would get 10 different answers: who serves the best pizza in the Capital Region? This list of great pizzerias is long, and it is so hard to determine the best. There are so many who craft the perfect slice, so that's why we asked YOU which pizza joints in the greater Albany area are the best.
Who Serves The Best Pizza In The Capital Region?
As expected your votes brought answers far and wide from Averill Park to Broadalbin and all points in between. Well-known local pizza hotspots like Marino's in Schenectady, DeFazio's in Troy, Dom's in Latham and Stillwater, and Kay's on Burden Lake garnered votes along with some hidden gems that we all need to check out. And honestly, ALL of them deserve to be on this list - I have never met a slice I did not like in the area.
But in the end, 10 local pizza joints rose above the rest this year when it came to your votes for who serves up the best slices in the Capital Region. Some newcomers have arrived since the last time we tackled this local pizza best of, and some old favorites return - here they are!
The Capital Region's 10 Best Pizza Joints 2024 [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
