It is a food everyone is super passionate about, and these are the Capital Region's BEST pizzerias VOTED by you!

You could have this discussion with 10 different people and you would get 10 different answers: who serves the best pizza in the Capital Region? This list of great pizzerias is long, and it is so hard to determine the best. There are so many who craft the perfect slice, so that's why we asked YOU which pizza joints in the greater Albany area are the best.

Who Serves The Best Pizza In The Capital Region?

As expected your votes brought answers far and wide from Averill Park to Broadalbin and all points in between. Well-known local pizza hotspots like Marino's in Schenectady, DeFazio's in Troy, Dom's in Latham and Stillwater, and Kay's on Burden Lake garnered votes along with some hidden gems that we all need to check out. And honestly, ALL of them deserve to be on this list - I have never met a slice I did not like in the area.

But in the end, 10 local pizza joints rose above the rest this year when it came to your votes for who serves up the best slices in the Capital Region. Some newcomers have arrived since the last time we tackled this local pizza best of, and some old favorites return - here they are!

The Capital Region's 10 Best Pizza Joints 2024 [RANKED] In the mood for a couple of pies or a slice on the go? The Capital Region is known for its great pizza joints like DeFazio's, Dom's, Caputo's, and so many more. From Troy to Albany to Schenectady, and the surrounding towns and cities, great local pizza spots seem infinite. So to determine the best, we asked our listeners : who serves up the best pizza in the Capital Region? Here are the top 10 in the area - according to YOU! Happy eating! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The Capital Region's 10 Best Italian Restaurants [RANKED] When it comes to food, the Capital Region is best known for its long list of great Italian restaurants. From chicken parm to veal to amazing seafood dishes and everything in between, here are the best of the best in the greater Albany area according to GNA listeners. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff