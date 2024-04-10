Burlington Acquires Former Buy Buy Baby Space For 4th Store In Capital Region

Just when it seems that big retailers are leaving the Capital Region, a popular retailer will add its fourth location. Burlington will be replacing an empty Buy Buy Baby location soon.

Formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, this popular discount clothing and home goods store will be opening its fourth location in Albany County.

Burlington has locations inside Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, at The Shoppes at Latham Circle, and in Mohawk Commons in Niskayuna. The new Burlington will open at 1440 Central Ave in the Northway Shopping Center according to the Albany Business Review.

Burlington put a bid in for Buy Buy Baby in the Northway Shopping Plaza when it was in a bankruptcy auction. Burlington, as a company, isn't done acquiring empty stores. While other big discount stores are struggling, Burlington is planning to open one hundred forty new stores in 2024. They opened eighty new locations in 2023.

The Burlington location is scheduled to have its grand opening on May 3rd inside The Northway Shopping Plaza.

