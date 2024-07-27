Another Chipotle Coming To Capital Region In Great Location

One of my favorite fast-casual restaurants is Chipotle. I am excited that they are building one that will be more convenient to many hungry Capital Region residents and workers including me!

Another Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open in the Albany area, complete with a pick-up window for online orders. This new feature is part of Chipotle's push to cater to customers who prefer to grab their tacos, burritos, and quesadillas without leaving their cars.

According to the Albany Business Review, the new Chipotle will be located at 1707 Central Ave. in the village of Colonie, where the old Finkelstein & Partners offices used to be. The building was demolished to make way for the new Chipotle. They are building at the corner of Central Ave and Red Fox Drive. It’s right next to a First National Bank of Scotia.

This is a perfect location for those who only have Chipotle on Wolf Road options and another location in Niskayuna.

This will bring Capital Region Chipotle locations to ten. There are already Chipotle Mexican Grills with drive-thrus in Glenville and Glenmont. They refer to these as Chipotlanes. These drive-thrus are designed for customers who order online and prefer not to leave their vehicles. Unlike traditional drive-thrus, there’s no menu board for placing orders.

Chipotle, based in Southern California, plans to open up to three hundred and fifteen new restaurants in 2024.