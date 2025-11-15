Rare Moose Sighting in the Adirondacks Has Locals Buzzing

Seeing a moose in the Adirondacks is like spotting a mythical creature in the wild — and for one lucky local, that moment finally happened. Often called the “unicorns of the Adirondacks,” moose are majestic, elusive, and hardly ever seen in person.

According to the NYS DEC, only 400 to 700 moose live throughout the entire Adirondack region. With so few roaming such a big wilderness, an encounter like this is pretty much hitting the wildlife jackpot.

Read More: Most Wanted Oklahoma Fugitive Found 13 Years Later in Upstate NY

Video'd Near Tupper Lake

The video, shared by Dan Benedetto, was taken near Gull Pond in Tupper Lake, and it immediately took off online, with hundreds reacting to the rare sighting and chiming in with their own amazement.

Mary Jane Graham: “Lucky you. Beautiful beast!”

Patricia LaBarge: “She’s beautiful! Thank you for sharing.”

Shelly Gloss: “My dream is to see a moose on our ADK property. It must have been amazing.”

Close Calls!

Others shared close calls and sightings of their own:

Chris Johnson: “Might be the one I just missed with my truck near Tupper.”

Josh Cameron: “Had this at my camp in Speculator last week.”

Dan himself added:

“As soon as my camera went off I ran out there and she was already gone. This was my first moose sighting since I’ve lived up in the woods.”

For Adirondack wildlife lovers, this is the kind of moment you never forget — a reminder of just how wild, beautiful, and unpredictable the North Country can be.

Have You Ever Seen a Moose in New York?

I’ve never been lucky enough to spot one myself, although I’m always watching the treeline. But plenty of New Yorkers have stories to tell. If you’ve ever had your own moose encounter in the Adirondacks (or closer to home), you know it’s something you don’t forget.

15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York Take a look at these pictures of wild animals taken via smart phone, trail cam and porch cameras around New York State. We share the land with these beautiful creatures we just don't get to see them very often. Thank you to all that shared these pictures! Gallery Credit: Karolyi