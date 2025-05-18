Old Farmer’s Almanac Says New York Will Have ‘Scorcher Of A Summer’

Maybe get those A/C window units installed a little early this year. Or get that central air tuneup done before May is over. As of now, all signs are pointing to another HOT, potentially record-breaking summer in New York.

Read More: Farmers' Almanac Reveals 'Broiling' New York Summer Forecast

Usually, when forecasters jump in on a seasonal weather outlook, there will be some conflicting opinions on what we have in store for the months ahead. Not this year. The Farmers' Almanac recently revealed its "broiling" summer forecast, and the Weather Channel has also predicted a hot season. Now you can add a 3rd major seasonal outlook calling for 'scorching' temperatures.

Old Farmer's Almanac Reveals Long-Term Summer Forecast

New York, Hot, Summer, Forecast, Weather, Farmers' Almanac Canva loading...

The Old Farmer's Almanac has revealed its forecast for summer 2025, and plain and simple, it's a hot one. Almanac forecasters say nationwide summer is "shaping up to be a doozy."

Read More: Weather Channel Reveals Summer Outlook For New York

Last summer was one of the nation's hottest on record, and summer 2025 could be "just as intense," with hot and dry conditions all summer long in New York, the Northeast, and most of America, according to the Almanac.

Like any forecast, especially a 3-month outlook, take it with a grain of salt. It is sometimes tough to predict the weather for the next 3 days in Upstate New York, let alone 3 months. Some felt this past winter would not be too tough, and we ended up having some of our coldest temperatures in years!