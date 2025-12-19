When we were younger, I can remember waiting for the big Sears catalog to come. This was our way of looking through the hundreds of pages and picking out the items we hoped to get under the tree for Christmas.

Today, there are some new catalogs that are making a comeback. Recently, Amazon, J. Crew, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Lands' End, and others. It's fun to see my son flip through these pages and see something that he wants for Christmas, like I used to do.

I came upon this amazing piece of history, and it reminded me that there was a Sears department store in every mall throughout New York state when we were growing up.

Around Christmas time, our parents would always take out the Sears Holiday Wish Book catalog and tell us to circle what we wanted Santa to bring us.

Take a look at this Sears catalog I managed to get my hands on. It is the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book, nearly 500 pages packed with everything you dreamed of circling so Santa would know exactly what to bring you for Christmas.

I flagged pages full of electronics, classic toys, handheld games, roller skates, Big Wheels, clothes, and even an early 1980s take on the electronic spin bike. Here is a catalog from the 1980s for you to flip through and take a trip down memory lane.