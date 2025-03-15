5 Capital Region Towns Named Best Places To Live In Upstate New York

Five Capital Region cities and towns have been recognized as some of the best places to live in Upstate New York.

I know we all love to complain in New York about the cost of living, and rightfully so: affordability is not one of the pros of living in the Empire State. That said, some benefits come with our high tax burden, especially in Upstate New York,

Overall, our quality of life in most areas is pretty great. Many of our local school and healthcare systems are highly rated, we are right on the doorstep of bustling cityscapes and rural life, and there is plenty to do from an arts and entertainment standpoint. Not to mention, we live at the doorstep of the natural wonder of the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains!

5 Capital Region Communities Named Best Places To Live In Upstate New York

Every year the real estate experts at Money Inc. review cities and towns nationwide to determine the best places to live state by state across the nation. Once again, they have ranked the top 20 places to live in Upstate New York and it is no surprise that 4 Capital Region communities landed on this list.

Money Inc. reviewed property costs, overall cost of living, diversity, school quality, crime rates, entertainment, and more to determine its rankings. Here are the 5 Capital Region communities that were featured and where they rank statewide:

#15: Country Knolls/Clifton Park

The village of Country Knolls in Clifton Park lands at #15 on this Money Inc. list because of the great local schools and the great ration of income to property values.

#13: Menands

Money Inc. says housing affordability and small town community feel, along with a wealth of great activities make Menands a great place to live.

#7: Hudson

Know for its quaint downtown with awesome restaurants and shopping, Hudson is Money Inc.'s 7th best place to live in Upstate NY.

#6: Saratoga Springs

While the high quality of life in Saratoga comes at a cost with higher property values, Money Inc. says the city's beauty makes that cost worthwhile for locals.

#4: Albany

Albany sometimes gets a bad rap locally but Money Inc. says it is a great place to live because of its culture, great education opportunities, affordability, and proximity to the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley.

