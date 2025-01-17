Urgent: Help Find Man Accused of Gang Assault in Upstate New York

According to the law offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, the crime of gang assault involves at least 3 people involved in the assault of one or more people. Gang assault in the first degree is charged when the intent was to cause serious physical injury to the victims.

New York State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for his involvement in a gang assault that occurred on Friday January 10th in Columbia County. Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call Troop K at 845-677-7300.

Based on information taken from a New York State Police press release, Troopers have issued a warrant and are searching for 34-year-old William M. Metz of Claverack, NY. Metz is being charged with gang assault in the 1st degree and assault in the 2nd degree. A class B felony and a class D felony, respectively.

On Friday January 10th at approximately 2:40am, New York State Troopers responded to a call regarding an assault on Main Street in Philmont, NY. When officers arrived they found single victim with multiple injuries. This victim indicated that he was assaulted by 4 suspects who fled the scene.

Be on the lookout for 34-year-old William M. Metz described as a white male, 5'9" and 115 pounds. Metz has brown hair and blue eyes. On Saturday January 11th Troopers arrested the following individuals in their roles in the assault;

Victoria F. Mannino, age 51, of Germantown, NY.

Andrea R. Bogucki, age 46, of Claverack, NY

Natasha Montague, 41, of Catskill, NY

