This World Famous Celebrity Is Selling His New York Home, Watch Video
When you consider that New York real estate is experiencing a sellers market, one would imagine that it shouldn't take much effort to sell a home in 2024. One celebrity in particular is going above and beyond to sell his home by appearing in a video that describes how special this property is.
Watch this 'Beetlejuice' star give a brief history of his Hamptons home and then scroll through the pictures to see inside 335 Town Lane, Amagansett, New York.
Actor Alec Baldwin listed his home in the Hamptons with Saunders Realty with an asking price of $18,995,000. For that price the purchaser will receive 10,000 square feet of living space featuring 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, theatre, wine tasting room and a library. That's just inside.
This 5 acre Amagansett equestrian property boasts an outdoor fireplace and a 20X50 in-ground pool with spa.
This house was built in 1740 but, as you would imagine, each room is in pristine condition making for a spectacular home. Watch the 2 minute video starring Alec Baldwin and then scroll through the pictures to see inside.
Tour Actor Alec Baldwin's New York Home
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
