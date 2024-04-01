This Little Bear Cub Found In the Cab of a New York Excavator, How Did He Get There?

You never know where or when you might encounter a black bear in New York State. Now that spring has arrived we are more and more likely to see them coming out of hibernation and looking for food. One New Yorker was surprised to see a bear cub in his excavator.

This is how a bear cub recently ended up hiding in the cab of an excavator in Jefferson County.

On Sunday March 17th, New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers were called regarding a bear cub in the cab of an excavator in the town of Wilna, NY.

According to a press release, the owner and operator of the excavator was doing some work removing downed trees and brush in an attempt to widen farm fields at this particular location. During this process the excavator collapsed a bear den.

Once the operator of the excavator realized he collapsed a bear den he saw a small bear cub and attempted to approach the little guy. The bear cub climbed up the machine and entered the cab where he hid between the seat and side wall.

Upon investigation it appeared that the mother was nowhere in sight. New York State DEC Officer Jarecki safely removed the cub and placed it in a carrier. On March 18th the cub was taken to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, NY.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County is where the cub will be cared for until ready for release.

