These Are the 7 Oldest Cities In New York State
Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts is said to be the landing location for the Pilgrims as they arrived in America via the Mayflower in 1620. The White House was built in 1792 and the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in 1886. Each of these proud American icons go way back but not as far back as the oldest city in New York State.
Established in 1565, Saint Augustine, Florida is considered the oldest city in America. What about the cities of the Empire State? Here are the 7 oldest cities in New York.
New York State is one of the original 13 colonies and in 1788 New York City became the first Capital of the United State. You might be surprised to see which New York cities are the oldest in the State. Here's the research acquired by oldest.org,
#7 - TROY, NEW YORK - Established in 1787 as Ashley's Ferry and becoming Troy in 1791.
#6 - OSWEGO, NEW YORK - Founded in 1722
#5 - NEWBURGH, NEW YORK - Founded in 1709
#4 - SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK - Founded in 1661
#3 - KINGSTON, NEW YORK - Founded in 1652
#2 - BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - Founded in 1634
#1 - ALBANY, NEW YORK is the oldest city in New York State, founded in 1614. To give you perspective Pocahontas married John Rolfe in 1614,
