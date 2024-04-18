Sad Outcome To Queensbury Hit and Run, Help New York State Police Find the Vehicle
Sad outcome for a victim of an alleged hit and run. New York State Police seek your help identifying and locating a vehicle and it's driver for suspected involvement in this incident in Queensbury, New York. The event took place Tuesday April 16, 2024. This is what we know.
Details are still coming in but, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers are looking for a dark-colored sedan with front and undercarriage damage. State Police ask that anyone with information related to this crash please contact State Police Troop G in Queensbury at 518-457-6811. Here's more.
Following an investigation it has been determined that, on Tuesday April 16th at approximately 8:40pm, Troopers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Big Boom Road in Queensbury, NY. Initial reports indicated that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle suffering severe injuries.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle fleeing the area. Be on the lookout for what is described as a dark-colored sedan with front end and undercarriage damage. The individual that was struck by the vehicle was rushed to Glens Falls Hospital.
The 47-year-old woman that was struck by the vehicle was declared deceased shortly after arriving at Glens Falls Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and Troopers ask that anyone with information related to this crash please contact New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
Enjuris reports that the penalty for hit and run crashes in New York State are:
- Criminally charged with a sentence of up to 1 year in jail
- Fatal hit and run, is a felony with up to 7 years in jail
