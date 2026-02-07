New York State Police arrest a Capital Region woman after finding more than 2 pounds of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl during a routine traffic stop.

New York State Troopers, with the assistance of State Police K-9 Vinn, discovered a sizeable amount of illegal drugs concealed inside of the vehicle. The initial traffic stop was routine in nature as officers observed multiple violations before initiating the stop.

Just before noon on Wednesday February 4th, according to a New York State Police press release, members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 87 in the Town of Newburgh for multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

State Police K-9 Vinn conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more than two pounds of cocaine concealed inside, but that is not all.

A further search of the driver resulted in the recovery of approximately two grams of fentanyl and 4.4 grams of heroin. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Katrina A. Haeger of Whitehall, New York.

As a result of the investigation, Haeger was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, an A-I felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (intent to sell), a class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A misdemeanor

