New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Know This Individual?

troopers.ny.gov

New York State Police are seeking your help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing New York State lottery tickets from a Central New York convenience store. Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize the individual in question.

Anyone with any information, please contact State Police in Troop C, Sidney at 607-561-7400. Reference case #NY2400071269.

According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, the individual pictured below is suspected of entering a Mirabito convenience store location, in the village of Marathon, NY and stealing New York State lottery tickets.

The incident allegedly took place around 1:30am on Sunday March 3, 2024. Following an investigation Troopers have determined that the suspect was seen on surveillance video operating a silver Nissan Altima with no front license plate.

troopers.ny.gov
