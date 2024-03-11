New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Know These Individuals?
New York State Police are seeking your help in identifying and locating at least 3 individuals accused of stealing from a New York department store. Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize the two women, one male and/or the vehicle they left the scene in.
Should you have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police Troop D at 585-398-4100.
According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals involved in a larceny at Kohl’s in the town of Aurelius and left in an white Ford F-150.
This license plate is difficult to read and quite possibly is not registered to this vehicle.
It is unclear whether this individual stole ladies undergarments or not but this person is one of the suspects.
Suspect #2 is the individual in the red hat. Perhaps you saw him at the nearby 7-Eleven as he is holding a Big Gulp.
Suspect #3 - Should you have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police Troop D at 585-398-4100.
The New York State Senate identifies larceny in part when;
A person steals property and commits larceny when, with intent to, deprive another of property or to appropriate the same to himself or to a third person, he wrongfully takes, obtains or withholds such property from an owner thereof.
29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler