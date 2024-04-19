Look! This Private New York Island Could Be Yours, It’s Available For $650,000

Some of the most popular island getaways around the world include Bali, the Maldives and the Bahamas. Beautiful destinations that are just a flight away but what if you could have your own private island right here in New York State?

There is an island located in the middle of a lake in the Hudson Valley that is currently listed for sale by Rebecca Hanlon with Corcoran Country Living with an asking price of $650,000. Even better, this island comes with a safari-style tent perfect for glamping. Let's take a look.

Located at 71 Lake Shore Drive in Pine Plains, New York, this property features 3 separate pieces making for one amazing place to call your own. The parcel located on the mainland is just shy of 1 acre with a 2-story Amish-built barn. There is also an untapped 20X20 parcel and the centerpiece is the quarter acre island on Twin Island Lake.

The island is thoughtfully furnished with a safari-style tent and provides all the necessary amenities, including a charming gazebo, a cook grill, a firepit, and outdoor bathroom facilities. Let's take a tour.

The Amish-built barn on the property offers 2-stories and 1,152 square feet of space. Turn this into a home, apartment, man cave, she shed, or whatever you like.

Twin Island Lake is located in beautiful Dutchess County at the base of Stissing Mountain. You will have close access to hiking, boating and swimming to name a few. Heck, you can swim to your own home, or take a canoe.

