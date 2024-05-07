Look! These 3 New York State Hotels Are Ranked Among the Best New Hotels In the World

Travel + Leisure have compiled a list of the Top 100 Best New Hotels in the World and 3 are in New York State. Two of the best new hotels in the World are downstate while the third is upstate in Greene County.

Of the three New York State hotels the one in the Hudson Valley came in at #13 Best U.S. Resort. The remaining two ranked #16 and #25 Best City Hotels. Here are the 3 Best New Hotels in New York.

WARRENT STREET HOTEL - 86 Warren Street, Manhattan, NY - After a quick search for availability the first weekend of June, the Warren Street Hotel offers rooms and suites ranging in price from $795 - $3,750 per night.

Warren Street Hotel, ranked #25 Best City Hotel, is located in Tribeca and they offer a bar, restaurant and afternoon tea.

THE 5TH AVENUE HOTEL - 1 West 28th Street, Manhattan, NY - After a quick search for availability the first weekend of June, the 5th Avenue Hotel offers rooms and suites ranging in price from $1,045 - $3,095 per night.

A Gilded Age landmark reimagined as a luxury destination, the 5th Avenue Hotel is ranked #16 Best City Hotel.

THE ROUNDS AT SCRIBNER'S - 13 Scribner Hollow Road, Hunter, NY- After a quick search for availability the first week of June, the Rounds at Scribner's offers rooms and suites ranging in price from $260 - $660 per night.

The exterior of each "round" provides a private moment to bathe in a Japanese soaking tub or seasonal outdoor shower.

