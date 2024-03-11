Legendary Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Singer Is Coming To Albany

One of progressive rock's iconic voices is coming to Albany this June.

In any musical genre, ome voices cut above the rest as instantly recognizable. In rock n' roll, legends like Robert Plant, Steven Tyler, and Axl Rose are a few among that rare air. Jon Anderson, the legendary Yes frontman, falls into that select group!

32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images loading...

Legendary Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces Albany Concert

From 'Roundabout' to 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart,' Jon Anderson of Yes was the voice of some of the most legendary rock songs ever recorded. Those songs also inspired the next generation of prog rockers like Rush and many more.

You do not want to miss this legend when he brings his musical talents to The Egg in Albany! Jon Anderson and The Band of Geeks will take the Egg stage on Tuesday, June 4th at 8 pm! Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, March 15th at 10 am through the Egg website.