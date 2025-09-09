Invasive plant disease discovered in New York State! This plant disease, known as Laurel Wilt, kills trees and shrubs in the laurel family such as Sassafras, spice bushes and the Bay Laurel, which produces bay leaves for cooking.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) among others have confirmed the presence of this invasive plant disease on Long Island, marking it's first discovery in New York State. How did it get here? What can we do to get rid of it?

The Laurel Wilt has been in the United States for 23 years when it was discovered in Georgia. Until now the northern most cases have been found in Kentucky and Virginia so how did this get all the way to New York?

Laurel wilt is is spread by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle, which introduces the fungus when it tunnels into the stems and branches of host plants, leaving behind the fungal spores. Despite its name, mountain laurel is not in this family and is not impacted by the disease.

The detection of laurel wilt on Long Island marks a troubling new chapter in the spread of this invasive plant disease. DEC is collaborating with our conservation partners to understand the extent of impacted trees, evaluate control options, and launch public outreach to increase awareness about laurel wilt and how to report it. - DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton

The Suffolk County discovery started when a private landowner in the village of Northport observed a dying sassafras on their property this summer and sent a sample to the Suffolk County CCE to diagnose the problem.

Laurel wilt causes rapid decline in sassafras and spicebush. Signs and symptoms to look for include, sudden wilting of leaves, dark streaking of sapwood beneath the bark; and small entry holes on the branches, trunk, or roots, which are sometimes surrounded by fine sawdust-like “toothpicks” pushed out from the bark.

