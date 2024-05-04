Is It Legal or Illegal To Drive 10mph Over The Speed Limit In New York?

Is it legal to travel up to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in New York State? I have been in many vehicles where the case has been made for both sides. There are those that feel police officers won't bother pulling someone over for going 5-10mph over. Others disagree. Opinions aside, what is actually legal and illegal?

The Merriam Webster definition of 'limit' is, "a point or level beyond which something does not or may not extend or pass." So, wouldn't Speed Limit suggest you cannot legally go beyond the designated posted speed? Let's see.

According to Auto Traffic Tickets, New York State Troopers use radar, laser, Arial Speed Technology and speed cameras to detect the speed at which a vehicle is moving. WPDH reports that automated speed cameras will be watching New York drivers on I-84, I-684, I-95, I-495, Route 17, the Long Island Expressway, and several other roads across the state.

So, Is it legal to travel up to 10mph over the speed limit in New York State?

The simple answer is that it is ILLEGAL to go even 1 mph over the posted speed limit. You could be fined, jailed and have 3 points set against your license. The U.S. Department of Transportation reveals that State and local transportation agencies set appropriate speed limits by completing engineering speed studies.

Here are the penalties for exceeding the posted speed limit in New York, according to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Up to 10pmh over limit - $45 to $150 fine and up to 15 days in jail

Up to 30pmh over limit - $90 to $300 fine and up to 30 days in jail

More than 30pmh over limit - $180 to $600 fine and up to 30 days in jail

