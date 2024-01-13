Is Ames Department Store Returning to New York State or Is This Just A Hoax?

Approximately 1 year ago, an X account identifying as Ames Department Stores had been teasing the return of the once popular brand but nothing came of it. Promises of new store locations were to be announced by February of 2023 yet no announcements came.

Over the weekend the X account using the name Ames Department Stores came to life once again. This time with renewed promises. Could we see Ames in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley or Upstate New York? Or is this just a hoax?

The 'return of Ames' rumors began in December 2022 and that was followed by press coverage. Less than 24 hours ago a new tweet appeared on the social media platform confirming that a new date has been secured to reopen Ames Department Stores. Not a specific date but rather June of 2026.

The Tweet continues to reveal that Ames Departments Stores plan to reopen 35 stores between 2026 and 2027. No cities or states have been mentioned so far.

The Ames Department Store Facebook page has not been updated. The website amesstores.com does have a homepage message that backs up the X account claims. Does this mean Ames is returning? No, but it has shoppers hopeful that the once retail giant will be back.

Silver Knight Group, Inc, the parent company of Ames Department Stores, Inc, has released a new reopening date. Ames will be reopening their brick & mortar stores starting in June 2026, with 35 planned stores opening from June 2026 to April 2027. We can't wait to see you in our stores. - via Ames Department Stores website

