Here Are Top 5 Snowiest Counties In New York State, One Ranks Among Snowiest In the Nation

Here Are Top 5 Snowiest Counties In New York State, One Ranks Among Snowiest In the Nation

Photo by Fabian Mardi on Unsplash

Most lawns in New York State are covered in a blanket of snow, especially those that reside North of the Hudson Valley. Will the white stuff remain until March or maybe into April? That remains to be see but certain Counties in the Empire State are used to this more than others.

When you think of the snowiest places in North America Alaska is top of mind. New Hampshire, Colorado and parts of California have to be among the snowiest right? One New York County in particular is listed among the snowiest in the Nation. We will reveal which County it is and rank the Top 5 Snowiest Counties in New York State. 

Get our free mobile app

Before we look at the Top 5 snowiest Counties in New York let's get a bigger picture. At the beginning of the winter season Wise Voter identified New Hampshire as the snowiest State in the Nation with an average of 174 inches of snow each year. Here are some of the other Top 10:

  • #2 - Maine with 92 inches
  • #3 - Vermont with 80 inches
  • #4 - Alaska with 79 inches
  • #5 - Wyoming with 77 inches
  • #6 - Michigan with 70 inches
  • #7 - New York with 61 inches
Photo by Miguel Alejandro García Bilbao on Unsplash
loading...

Recently Lawn Love ranked 2024's snowiest Counties in America, Here's their top 5;

  1. Valdez-Cordova Census Area - Alaska
  2. Coos County - New Hampshire
  3. Placer County - California
  4. Matanuska-Susitna Borough - Alaska
  5. Yakutat City and Borough - Alaska

Number 6 in the Nation is New York's Number 1. Here are the Top 5 Snowiest Counties in New York State;

New York's Top 5 Snowiest Counties

New York State is one of the snowiest States in the Nation, Here is where the snow falls most.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America

If you love skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and maybe even shoveling, you will love the places on this list of the Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America. For this ranking Redfin looked at populations of 75,000 or more that had the highest average seasonal snowfall. Let's dig in.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: New York, America, colorado, Michigan, California, New Hampshire, Alaska, New York State, North America, Wyoming, Hudson Valley, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM