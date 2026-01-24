We're not even through the first month of 2026 and another big brand has announced the closure of all of their locations. First Macy's announced it was shuttering more of their stores, and then Game Stop said they would also be closing more locations. You can now add Francesca's to that list.

This news about Francesca's closing up may be a shock to many shoppers but it was even more shocking on January 14th when many of their employees were let go with not notice or warning. Newsweek reports that the stores will be liquidating all of their merchandise and will be fully closed soon.

Multiple news outlets have reached out to Francesca's for a comment as to why the sudden closure but they've not issued a reply to any requests.

Francesca's has a location here in the Capital Region inside of Crossgates Mall. Currently, as of January 23rd, they have store closing signs up with other messages saying that everything must go. I guess if you were looking for a deal at that place now might be the time to head in there and see if you might be able to haggle with them.

They have multiple other New York locations, including one inside of Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY.

Hopefully soon we can stop having to report on closures and job loses because it is honestly depressing to do this. We have a feeling that it won't be the last time we do this in 2026 as retail continues to suffer.