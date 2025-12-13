This New York town has been named one of the Best Christmas Towns in America.

New Yorkers embrace the season like no other state with our brightly colored lights sparkling from neighborhood to neighborhood and town to town. Seneca Falls, NY was the inspiration for the Christmas classic film 'It's A Wonderful Life'. Heck, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' was first published in the Troy Sentinel in Troy, NY. New York is Christmas.

Time Out magazine recently ranked a dozen or so of the top Christmas towns in America to get you in the holiday mood. Obvious towns such as North Pole, Alaska and Santa Claus, Indiana made the list and Solvang, California topped the list. What about New York?

First, what makes a good Christmas town? I believe it has to be a town that gets snow, has a Main Street that is decorated for the holidays and has a town Christmas tree and the town needs to get behind the holidays with Christmas events. I just described a few dozen New York towns.

Time Out magazine identified Corning, New York, known as Crystal City, as one of the best Christmas towns in America. Crystal City Christmas says Corning looks like a holiday movie and transforms into a real-life snow globe! Visit Corning for magic, nostalgia, twinkling lights, and festive storefronts.

Throughout the season Corning offers a Parade of Lights as dazzling floats light up Market Street. Sparkle is the town's signature celebration of the season with music, merriment, and memories in the making. There's Holiday Horses and wagon rides and of course visits from Santa.

