Attention New York Families! This Casting Call Is Your Chance To Be On A Reality TV Show!
Over the last 15 years or so there have been several families that have become famous once their reality television show hit the air. The earliest one that I recall is Jon and Kate Plus 8 but we've also had the Kardashians, the Osbournes and Duck Dynasty to name aa few. Now your family has the chance!
There is a casting call for a family that loves American history and is ready for a time traveling adventure. Interested? Here what to do.
According to the Wall to Wall production company, there is a casting call for a reality television show titled "American Dream". This new show is being produced by the same people that brought you hit TV series “Who Do You Think You Are?”, “Back in Time”, and “Long Lost Family”.
Producers are searching for fun American families to step back to the 1950s then travel forward in time on an exciting new series for a major U.S.A. Network. Does your family love American History? Is your family interested in a time traveling adventure? Have you got what it takes to overcome the challenges of the past?
American Dream will follow a group of modern families as they leave everything behind: from their house and car; to modern supermarkets, broadband and smart phones, to experience life in the past.
Here's how they define "family"; mother/father nuclear family, single-parent families, multi-generational families, a father and daughter; mother and son. Any or all combinations are welcome to apply. You can apply HERE.
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
When Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Visited Schuylerville, NY
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
The Gilded Age Filming Locations, Troy, NY
Gallery Credit: Karolyi