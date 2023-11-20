Actor Jason Momoa Was Spotted At A Small Hudson Valley Club, What Was He Doing There?
Your best chance to spot actor Jason Momoa would be to watch one of his blockbuster movies such as Aquaman, Batman vs. Superman, Fast X or Justice League. You may have spotted Momoa as Khal Drogo in the HBO series Game of Thrones but were you lucky enough to spot him hanging out in the Hudson Valley?
Earlier this month Jason Momoa was spotted dancing, rockin' out and just having fun watching a local band play in this small Ulster County club.
The Bobby Lees are a band from Woodstock, New York. Recently they announced that, due to the expense making music and touring, the band will be taking a break in 2024 and may not return. This is where Jason Momoa comes in.
We're gonna finish out this year playing the shows we have booked and then we're taking a break and we're not sure when or if we'll be playing again. - The Bobby Lees
According to The Bobby Lees Facebook page, Jason Momoa saw their recent post regarding taking a break and possible break-up and not only decided to help the band out, he showed up to see them play in New York.
The Bobby Lees played 2 shows at The Colony in Woodstock, NY and Jason Momoa was there, literally front-and-center. Watch the video below of Momoa having a blast, capturing video of the performance and rockin' out.
