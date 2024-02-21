X User Makes This Hilarious Discovery About ‘Kids from Upstate New York’

Stop me if you've been told this before: the weather can be very cold in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.

Groundbreaking, I know.

After a relatively mild beginning to the winter, Capital Region residents have been collectively walloped by cold weather, snow and gusting winds in recent weeks. For people who are new to the area, the weather has probably been very harsh.

For those of us who have lived here through past winters, however, this shouldn't come as a surprise. We're accustomed to these temperatures by now.

That's what made this discovery, shared by a user on the social media platform X, even funnier to me. Check this out:

Admittedly, this made me laugh, but it's also a very good point.

When you live in this area over a long period of time, the cold weather starts to become an afterthought. Now, don't get me wrong: there are days where even the most grizzled veterans will have to bundle up. For example, on February 4, 2023, temperatures in the area dipped as low as -13 degrees.

If you had to go outside, you did so wearing as many layers as you could fit on your body.

For non-record-breaking winter days, however, you'll see a wide range of dress from people in our area. Some will be rocking winter coats and hats, or toques, but others will be wearing nothing more than sweatshirts or long-sleeve shirts.

And yes, some people will even be bold enough to wear shorts.

Personally, I have not progressed to the point of my Capital Region citizenship where I would be comfortable wearing shorts when the temperature is below freezing. That said, I have the utmost respect for people who can withstand that level of cold.

Credit to Dr. Zimmerman, an Assistant Professor at UAlbany, for sharing this A+ theory with us on X.

