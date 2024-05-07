Beautiful Upstate NY Cabins Named on List of ‘Best New Hotels in the World’

Tucked next to Hunter Mountain in the Catskills, you'll find one of the best new hotels in the world.

That honor was bestowed upon The Rounds at Scribner’s, whose yurt-inspired cabins were included on Travel + Leisure's list of the "100 best new hotels" of 2024.

If you're unfamiliar with these incredible structures, check them out below:

The experts at Travel + Leisure visited countless hotel openings, and re-openings, in a collective journey that spanned 39 countries on six continents. Their editors and writers then put together a list of the "most game-changing" new hotels that they found during their travels, and this Catskills-based masterpiece made the list.

Travel + Leisure refers to The Rounds as a destination lodge that’s popular with city families seeking an escape. The design of the cabins is described as a fusion of Scandinavian and Japanese motifs, along with several contemporary features.

Notable amenities in the cabins include oiled white-pine floors and trim, linens and cottons, an outdoor cedar soaking tub, angular accent lights, and a freestanding gas-fueled fireplace.

Two other New York City-based hotels were included in Travel + Leisure's list: The Fifth Avenue Hotel and Warren Street Hotel. In terms of Upstate New York, however, The Rounds at Scribner's stand alone.

A Round cabin can be booked for $332.50 per night, and can sleep up to four people. Round Suite buildings can be booked for $437.50 per night, and can fit a maximum of five occupants.

Visit the Scribner's Lodge website for more information.

