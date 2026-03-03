NY State Police Issue Over 500 Tickets in Latest Thruway Traffic Enforcement

Safety is the name of the game for the New York State police when it comes to enforcing the laws of the road, and just recently the NYSP conducted yet another round of targeted traffic enforcements. This latest round saw members of the NYSP focusing on the New York State Thruway, and during this time, hundreds of tickets were issued to Thruway drivers and dozens of vehicles were actually removed from the roadway.

NY State Police Traffic Enforcement

This latest traffic enforcement was carried out by members of the New York State Police Troop T, targeting areas along the Thruway. The enforcment was carried last week on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers were focused on unsafe driving behaviors, along with commercial vehicle safety inspections. This initiative came in light of multiple recent crashes that occurred throughout the Winter, dozens of them involving tractor trailers, other commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

The press release also states that no serious injuries resulted from the accidents, however, the incidents did impact traffic greatly and which made it necessary for large-scale responses. These large responses arose particularly for crashes that occurred in the western part of the state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ticket Totals and Vehicle Removals

During the detail New York State Troopers issued a total of 535 tickets. These tickets were issued to both passenger and commercial operators, of which 42% (224) were for speeding. Other tickets included Move Over Law violations, electronic device use/distracted driving, and no seatbelt, along with other vehicle and traffic law violations. The tickets also included specific commercial vehicle violations such as equipment, permit and registration violations.

Troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) also conducted 148 commercial vehicle inspections and of those, 49 vehicles were immediately taken out of service. The reason for their service removal was reportedly due to safety-related violations, including being overweight or over height.

Canva Canva loading...

Troopers also issued a total of 60 citations to commercial vehicle operators who attempted to avoid the CVEU checkpoint. Lastly, Troop T made four DWI arrests during this same time frame of this operation.

Previous Stories: Dangerous Police Chase Meets Dead End in Westchester County

Superintendent Steven G. James and Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq, each had their own statements regarding the targeted enforcment by the NYSP. Both emphasized the importance of roadway safety for both vehicles and people alike and that enforcing laws and regulations aids in eliminating risk and keeping everyone as safe as possible. To read their full statements, please refer to the press release linked above.

Worst Towns For Traffic Tickets in New York State The top five worst towns in New York State for traffic tickets.

Police in New York Issued Nearly 10,000 Tickets in a Few Days