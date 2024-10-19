Tracy Morgan’s Hudson Valley Return Moved to 2025

Fans will have to wait until next year as show scheduled for this month postponed.

Tracy Morgan is no stranger to the Hudson Valley area, as the stand-up comedian and actor has a home in nearby Alpine, NJ. He has performed in the area many times over the years, and was spotted with his daughter in the Hudson Valley back in 2022 when they spent some time driving go-karts at the Castle Fun Center in Chester.

Also See: Why Peekskill Bakery Is Getting Threats Over Specialty Cookie

Morgan was a cast member on the NBC's Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003, and played Tracy Jordan in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013, each of which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He also starred as Tray Barker in the TBS comedy The Last OG.

"The Last O.G" Premiere - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images loading...

In 2014, Tracy Morgan was in a serious accident when he was riding in a limousine bus with his friends in New Jersey when a Wal-Mart truck crashed into it. His close friend Jimmy McNair lost his life and Tracy Morgan suffered life-threatening injuries. After extensive rehab and therapy, Morgan made a comeback appearing in Coming 2 America and he is reportedly working on a self-financed biopic on jazz legend Louie Armstrong.

Tracy Morgan last performed in the Hudson Valley area in the fall of 2022 on his No Disrespect Tour and now he was set to return to the same venue almost 2 years to the date with a new tour and show scheduled.

attachment-Tracy Morgan Peekskill 2024-Facebook loading...

Tracy Morgan Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Peekskill Show Postponed

Tracy Morgan was set to return to the Paramount Hudson Theater in Peekskill, NY on Saturday, October 26 with a show that promised an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and perhaps a few surprises along the way, but the show has now been postponed until next year.

Get our free mobile app

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater announced that Tracy Morgan's show scheduled for Oct. 26 has been moved to Friday, February 21, 2025 due to a scheduling conflict. Ticket holders will have their exact same seats for the new date and will be contacted directly from the box office.

You can purchase tickets for the new date here. Get more info on the show and other upcoming shows at the venue website.

20 Best Comedy Movies From The 1990s The 90s was a great decade for hit movies, especially when it comes to comedies. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

20 Best Comedy Movies From The 1990s The 90s was a great decade for hit movies, especially when it comes to comedies. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams