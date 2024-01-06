The Hudson Valley’s Newest Hot Dog Destination is Veteran Owned

A brand new restaurant is set to open in the Hudson Valley, and hot dog enthusiasts are having trouble containing their excitement.

The Hudson Valley takes its hot dogs very seriously, We have some legendary hot dog places and declaring one "the best" can lead to a very heated argument. Pete's Hot Dogs in Newburgh has been in operation for almost 100 years and still going strong. Then, of course, there's Dallas Hot Wieners, With locations in Kingston, Saugerties and Lake Katrine, the hot dog restaurant has an extremely loyal customer base.

Now, another hot dog restaurant is ready to throw their hat in the ring.

Old Tyme NY Hot Dogs is ready to host its grand opening on Friday, January 5. The veteran-owned hot dog restaurant will sell various types of dogs as well as other menu items. According to a posting on Instagram, Old Tyme NY Hot Dogs offers a "classic" dog as well as one slathered in chili and cheese. The menu also includes hot sausage, knishes and hot pretzels.

Old Tyme NY Hot Dogs officially opens at 11am on Friday

The hot dog restaurant is located on Route 6 in Carmel at the Meadow Plaza next to CVS. According to the owners, the store's weekend hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 6pm. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Local residents have already been sharing their support for the veteran-owned business on social media. Comments on the new restaurant's Instagram account include many enthusiastic hot dog lovers excited about trying out Old Tyme NY Hot Dogs for the first time.

