Suspect Attempts and Fails to Escape Drug Bust on Taconic State Parkway

The month of June was an eventful one for local members of the New York State Police. Throughout the month, State Troopers made a number of arrests up and down some of the regions major road ways, and they added one more on the months final day after an encounter on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County.

Drug Bust on the Taconic

The incident took place yesterday, June 30, 2025, members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a Ford sedan traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The driver of the vehicle complied with Troopers in their attempt at a stop, which then allowed for Troopers to begin their investigation. Troopers identified the driver, and sole occupant of the sedan as 41-year old, Tamar W. Knight, of Niskayuna, NY.

Troopers would continue on with their investigation which included a search of the vehicle. On hand with the Troopers was K9 partner, Wild, who conducted an "exterior sniff" of the vehicle. K9 Wild during this effort would signal an alert to Troopers for the presence of narcotics, which then led Troopers to conduct their own search.

Troopers would conduct their probable cause search of the vehicle and when they searched the trunk, they found the illegal narcotics. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers discovered approximately 1,436 grams of cocaine hidden in the trunk.

Attempt to Flee and Arrest

The Troopers probable cause search was noteworthy for another reason as it was during the search that the suspect Knight, made an attempt to escape the scene. Knight attempted to flee on foot, but that attempt was a short lived failure, as he was apprehended and then taken into custody without further incident.

Knight was officially charged with multiple offenses including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Class A-I felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree – Intent to Sell (Class B felony)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Class A misdemeanor)

Afterward, Knight was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

