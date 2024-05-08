No matter who you are, wherever it is you live, the actual physical location that you call home, the place you lay your head to rest at night, whether you own a house, a condo or an apartment, our homes are our sanctuaries.

Sanctuary by definition has a couple of meanings like the consecrated place (ex: a church or temple) but it also means "a place of refugee and protection."

Home is the place where we feel most safe. Which is why when fateful events occur at home, they feel more jarring because the peace of your home and sanctuary has been violated. That is the exact scenario that played out at one residence just weeks ago in New City.

Details on Fateful Night in New City

It was the night of April 11, 2024, when Ramapo Police Officers responded to the scene of a violent altercation located on Trailside Place in New City part of Ramapo in Rockland County.

According to the press release from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the victim in the reported assault was approached by an unknown man in his driveway.

At the time, an unknown man attacked the victim and reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the head, neck and body. Following the reported assault and arrival of law enforcement, the victim whose name was not revealed in the report, was transported to a hospital via ambulance in "serious condition".

According to Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh, it was within 48 hours of opening the investigation that law enforcement was able to apprehend the suspect.

New City Attacker Indicted

On May 3, 2024, the suspect in the violent assault faced arraignment in Rockland County Court in front of the Honorable Judge Anne Bianchi. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Elijah Dean of Orange County. Dean is facing multiple charges including...

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Numerous agencies played a role in the investigation and handling of this case including the Town of Ramapo Police Department, the Spring Valley Police Department, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the Clarkstown Police Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI.

D.A. Walsh gave comments on the event stating clearly and concisely that...

As alleged, this brutal act of apparently random violence is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Rockland County.

The defendant Elijah Dean following the arraignment was remanded back to the Rockland County Jail. His bail was also maintained at 1 million cash, 5 million secured bond, and 10 million partially secured bond at 10%. Currently, Dean is scheduled to once again be in court on June 18, 2024.

