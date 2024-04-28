New York to Spend $750 Million on First of It’s Kind Stadium

New York is gaining yet another state-of-the-art stadium, this time for one of America's most underrated sports.

New York is home to some of the most expensive sports stadiums in the world. According to Construction Disputes, of the top 10 most expensive sports stadiums in the world, 3 of them are home to New York sports teams.

New York's Most Expensive Stadiums

UBS Arena in Elmont, NY ranks 8th most expensive in the world. The newly established arena opened in 2021 and cost upwards of $1.5 billion to complete. Ranking 5th most expensive in the world is Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The original stadium underwent a complete remodel and was completed in 2009 costing roughly $1.82 billion.

SEE ALSO: 10 New Home Run-Hitting Foods You Can Try at Yankee Stadium

The most expensive stadium that's home to New York teams is technically in New Jersey. Yep, Metlife Stadium was the most expensive to build in New York State and was the second most expensive stadium to build in the whole world! The East Rutherford project cost over $2.03 billion to construct.

New Stadium Coming to Queens, NY

The newest stadium coming to New York has been designated $780 million to build. It will stand right next to Citi Field in Queens and will be home to NYCFC - New York City's Football Club!

The team currently hosts their games at Yankee Stadium, but will soon have a home of their own.

Rendering of NYCFC new stadium in Queens, NY NYCFC loading...

Despite being the most popular sport in the world with over 3.5 billion fans according to World Atlas, soccer hasn't always been much of a fan favorite in the United States. Sure, a ton of kids typically run through the trials of elementary school soccer teams, but for whatever reason, the country never took much of an interest in watching the sport, or really investing it in professionally. Until now!

The new 25,000-seat soccer stadium is the first of its kind in New York. It's also only one component of a larger project.

The Stadium District Project

NYCFC's Stadium is one part of the "Stadium District" project.

Get our free mobile app

According to NYCFC, outside of the new soccer stadium, there are plans to build 2,500 units of new affordable housing along with a new public elementary school with the capacity to serve 650 seats. Of course, there will also be a brand-new hotel and retail space along with an open public area 40,000 square feet in size.

Immediate Reactions from New York Sports Fans

The announcement of a new soccer stadium has been met with mixed reviews. Many soccer fans are excited about the new stadium opening in 2027.

American football fans are airing their frustrations. Many lament, " How did the soccer team get a home in the city but the Giants and Jets still in Jersey " and "This is great and all but I would have preferred finally having the NY NFL teams play IN NY."

SEE ALSO: U.S. World Cup Soccer Captain Appears at Wappingers Soccer Camp

On the other hand, soccer fans are stoked. Comments range from, "This stadium needed to be done a long time ago," and "This arena will be the stage for great moments in world football..." Some are even concerned that 25,000 seats simply isn't enough for a New York sports team. Check out a video rendering of what the new stadium district hopes to turn out to be here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc)

LOOK: These are the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in the world OLBG analyzed Instagram hashtags & revealed the most Instagrammed sports stadiums across the world, including those here in the United States. The top 10 are listed below, based on available data from February 7, 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant