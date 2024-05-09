New Law Could Mean Big Changes to New York State Liquor Stores

While overall alcohol sales went up slightly over the past year, another product has posted some big gains recently, says experts. And this isn't about cannabis either. With this, a new law in New York state could pit supermarkets up against liquor stores once again over who can sell what.

This isn't the first time these industries have had their differences.

Last year, Assemblywoman Pam Hunter from Syracuse, and Senator Liz Krueger of Manhattan sponsored a bill that would have allowed for the sale of wine in grocery stores in New York state. The bill failed, according to The New York Post. Many liquor store owners expressed their concern the move could have severely hurt their business.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Be Sold in New York Wine and Liquor Stores?

New York Senator Michelle Hinchey, of the 41st District, has introduced a bill that would allow wine and liquor stores and their distributors to sell “non-alcoholic versions of alcoholic beverages”, says The Post.

As of now, New York is one of just seventeen states that does not "allow wine and liquor stores to sell non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits". New York also one of just ten states that doesn't allow grocery stores to sell wine and liquor, according to The Post.

The bill, which has a companion bill from state Assemblyman Al Stirpe, will face opposition from grocery stores and supermarkets, for they currently are "the only legal distributors of non-alcoholic wines, spirits and mocktails" in New York, says The Post.

According to NielsonIQ, sales of non-alcoholic booze has climbed 34% to $620.4 million dollars over the past year. The Post says that a number of liquor stores in New York state though have struggled financially over the past year.

Insiders says that the growth of the cannabis industry, plus more focus on heath after the COVID years, have hurt liquor and wine stores. Other new fads, such as Dry January, have put more focus on non-alcoholic drinks.

